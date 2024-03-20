Voodoo Festival returns to Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Join your friends for a journey through funky Underground House, Oldskool, Nu-Jazz, Funk, Soul, Afro, Funky Breaks, Soulful House, Disco, Hip Hop, Reggae and so much more! Featuring Ibiza legend Brandon Block & founder of Kiss FM and Mi-Soul Radio Gordon Mac alongside many more DJ scene stalwarts from Sterns & Empire you’ll have the opportunity to dance the weekend away in the beautiful Sussex countryside!

Located just off the A27 in Birdham, Crouchers Orchards is easy to get to and for the first time there is camping available on site in wonderfully spacious bell tents. If you need a little more luxury however there is always the option to stay in the 4 star hotel or self-catering cottages! There’s nothing stopping you losing yourself in everything that Voodoo Festival is – a friendly, unpretentious and real experience with music that has soul, groove and personality! Just like the early 90’s where it all began!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bring a bit of your own magic to Voodoo and join in the costume competition, watch art being created right in front of your eyes or check out the large scale installations we’re already working on!

Voodoo Main Stage

And of course.. party in the fresh air, amongst the trees and under the stars. Good music, good vibes and good times – bring a smile and your dancing shoes, everything else you need is already there!