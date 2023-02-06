Edit Account-Sign Out
Waitrose happier futures programme supports students at Crowborough's Beacon Academy

As part of John Lewis Partnership’s nationwide Building Happier Futures programme, Waitrose and Partners Crowborough has made a donation to Beacon Academy to support the education and wellbeing of disadvantaged students.

By Cara HoperContributor
2 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 9:25am
Members of Waitrose staff presented Deputy Headteacher, Ms Zoe James, with the cheque.
Building Happier Futures aims to support children in care to equip them for happier futures and raise awareness of the inequalities faced by those who are care experienced. Over Christmas 2022, John Lewis and Waitrose customers donated more than £1.1 million to the programme.

The contribution of £1,500 from Waitrose and Partners Crowborough will support the provision of learning resources and activities designed to raise the attainment of disadvantaged students at Beacon Academy.

Head of School, Keith Slattery, said: “We are immensely grateful for the ongoing support of Waitrose Crowborough and would like to thank them in particular for this generous donation to help our most vulnerable students, which includes those with a social worker, those who are young carers or our students with special education needs and/or disabilities. Our vision, as a school and as a trust, is to provide the best possible education for all of our students, irrespective of background or the challenges they face.”

If you would like to make a donation to Beacon Academy, please contact Marketing and Communications Officer, Cara Hoper, at [email protected]

