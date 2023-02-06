Waitrose happier futures programme supports students at Crowborough's Beacon Academy

Building Happier Futures aims to support children in care to equip them for happier futures and raise awareness of the inequalities faced by those who are care experienced. Over Christmas 2022, John Lewis and Waitrose customers donated more than £1.1 million to the programme.

Head of School, Keith Slattery, said: “We are immensely grateful for the ongoing support of Waitrose Crowborough and would like to thank them in particular for this generous donation to help our most vulnerable students, which includes those with a social worker, those who are young carers or our students with special education needs and/or disabilities. Our vision, as a school and as a trust, is to provide the best possible education for all of our students, irrespective of background or the challenges they face.”