Wakehams Green play area revamped and now reopened
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crawley Borough Council spent £55,000 on new equipment and resurfacing as part of a programme to revitalise all the area’s unsupervised playgrounds – a programme which is now about halfway through. It is funded by developers’ payments to the council, to maintain and improve essential local facilities, after being granted planning permission.
Wakehams Green is the second in this phase of 10 to be refurbished; Southgate was first and completed in the spring. A contractor to complete the other eight will be selected in the next few weeks and work is due to begin early next year.
Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Cllr Chris Mullins, said: “I’m very pleased to have marked the completion of yet another play area refurbishment which I hope all the children in the Wakehams Green neighbourhood will enjoy.
“We have committed to continuing this overhaul of our play areas and we’ll know which will be next in the coming months.”
The council’s specialist play team held an outreach session with the children who were first to use the new swings, slides and spring riders before Cllr Mullins cut the ribbon to mark it officially open.