Waldron pub landlord to retire after a lifetime in the trade

It was standing room only both inside and outside The Star, Waldron as families lined up to say goodbye to long-term landlord Paul Lefort, writes Susan King.

Paul and his wife Deborah hosted a farewell party at the pub last Saturday. He finally retires on March 10 after a lifetime in the licensing business.

Paul's grandparents ran three pubs in East London. His mum and dad, Iris and Con, took over The Crown next to Heathfield Market in 1966.

In those days, Paul said, The Crown was the beating heart of the town, as farmers from the cattle market and even stallholders from Petticoat Lane enjoyed a drink after a hectic day's trading.

Landlord Paul Lefort

In 1981 the family moved to The Star. then owned by breweryCharringtons, as tenants, before buying it in 1990 to run as a free house. Paul became a joint licensee at the age of 22.

He went to school with Deborah but the couple lost contact and married other people. They met up again after 30 years when both had children from previous marriages, which had ended in divorce.

They celebrated their wedding in a marquee in the Star's garden 13 years ago and now live in Easons Green.

Paul loves classic cars and motorbikes. Regulars are familiar with the crackle and roar as vintage engines line up outside at weekends.

The Star also hosts a steam weekend in September as steamrollers, ploughing machines and steam driven tractors line Whitehouse Lane.

Paul said: "It will be great to do things we've never been able to do - for example, go to car and old motorcycle events. "We're going to take each day as it comes and just go out as the opportunity arises."I'm going to miss the business a lot but I'll enjoy relaxing; waking up knowing we haven't got to be in a certain place at a certain time."I'm going to be 65 later this year so it's probably time to move on!"

The pub will be taken over by Simon and Nicole Denny, a former IT consultant and marketing expert, who already live locally. They have two teenage daughters and say they are comfortable with the way things are at the moment and plan to carry on with the business as it has been run.