Walking In the footsteps of Shelley in countryside around Horsham

The nine mile circular walk will start and end at St Mary's Church, Horsham, where Shelley's family are commemorated. The route will take our walkers through areas of the beautiful Sussex countryside which Shelley would have known well, and will pass key Shelley sites including; St Margaret's Church Warnham, where Shelley was baptised, Warnham Nature Reserve, where he fished and sailed boats with friends, and Horsham Park, the proposed site for the Memorial. There will be pauses along the way for restorative readings of Shelley's poems.
The funds raised by The Shelley Memorial Project will contribute to the commissioning of a public artwork to be installed in Horsham Park to commemorate Shelley's life and work and celebrate Horsham's literary heritage. The project group aim to achieve a high quality artwork that will provide inspiration and enjoyment to residents of and visitors to the town most closely associated with Shelley's family and early life.
Sponsorship contributions for the Shelley Memorial Project team can be made via their fundraising page: https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/in-the-footsteps-of-shelley-a-sponsored-walk
To sponsor the St Margaret's church team please contact emailing [email protected] and mark your email for the attention of Roy Boud.
If you would like to join the walk please contact [email protected]
If you would like to find out more about the Shelley Memorial Project please visit their website https://www.shelleymemorialproject.co.uk and facebook page ShelleyMemProject for information about the work in promoting the life and work of the poet. The project group is always keen to hear from anyone who would be interested in getting involved with their events and fundraising activities. You can contact the group via their email address: [email protected]