Wallet snatcher sought by police in Seaford

A man who was asked if he had lost his wallet in Seaford then had his own wallet snatched from him.

The 67-year-old victim was approached by a man outside Morrison’s in Dane Road around 5.45pm on Wednesday, January 31.

He was getting into his car when the man asked: “Sorry, sir, have you lost your wallet?”

The victim reached into his pocket to check and as he pulled out the wallet, the man grabbed it from his hand and ran off towards the town centre.

Within a very short time, the thief withdrew money from a cash machine at the Halifax branch in Broad Street.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins-5ft 9ins tall, aged 40-45, of stocky build and spoke with a local accent.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. If you recognise him or have any information about the incident, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 1070 of 31/01.