Wanted: 60,000 Lego bricks for pupil to build school model

A school pupil is asking for donations of Lego bricks in an attempt to build a model of his school.

Fourteen-year-old Levi Reid from Hailsham attends Christ’s Hospital, a charitable boarding school in Horsham.

Lego figures designed by Levi to look like Christ's Hospital pupils SUS-181022-094854001

The Lego enthusiast has already created the school crest (pictured) as well as Lego figures dressed in the distinctive Christ’s Hospital School uniform. However his sights are now set on building a model of his school and needs 60,000 bricks to do it.

The year ten pupils has been interested in Lego and making things all his life, has been asking for Lego for every birthday and Christmas since he can remember. Unsurprisingly, his favourite subject at school is Design & Technology and he aspires to becoming a rocket engineer when he grows up. Levi uses Lego’s official online program to design his projects and a website called BrickLink to pick up second-hand Lego bricks.

However, as the bricks he still needs in order to complete his project would cost at least £500, he is hoping to find people who will donate their unwanted Lego to him.

Levi said: “I am going to need a lot of green, red and white bricks, because of the large lawned areas, statues and red brick buildings at Christ’s Hospital, but it can be any kind of Lego, I will use it somehow.”

Levi sold 40 of his Lego figures in under 40 minutes at his school’s Christmas fete last year, in aid of charity, and had lots of requests for more.

He said: “They are really fiddly to make. I couldn’t have done it without my mum’s help.”

To help, send any unwanted Lego bricks to: Lego 4 Levi, Marketing Office, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 0LJ.