Wanted man could be in Eastbourne
A wanted man from Hove could be in Eastbourne, according to police.
Officers said they are searching for Daniel Passmore, who is wanted on recall to prison.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Passmore, 28, of Church Road in Hove, has breached the terms of his licence following a jail sentence for burglary. It is believed he may be in the Eastbourne area.”
Anybody who sees Passmore or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 325 of 20/10.