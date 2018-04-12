Warm and sunny weather on the way for Sussex

Sussex looks set to be basking in above average temperatures of around 20degC by Wednesday next week.

The Met Office says that the South-East will “benefit from the driest weather, and temperatures here could be rather warm.”

Up to the weekend the weather is set to remain cloudy with some light rain and just 11 or 12degC.

After some early fog, Saturday looks to be sunnier and slightly warmer.

However, by Wednesday (April 18) the county will see sunshine all day and a temperature in the low 20s degC.

The Met Office says that by next weekend (April 22/23) “generally fine and dry conditions are most likely, with just the odd shower in places, and warm temperatures where the sun shines.”

The long range forecast is that conditions in late April and the start of May are likely to become unsettled with an increased chance of wet and windy weather.