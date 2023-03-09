'Warm hubs' are open in Hastings and Brighton for anyone needing to escape the cold snap

As the nation battles against this week’s cold snap, elongating what feels like an endless, challenging winter, ‘warm hubs’ across the UK are still open to provide those in need with a free space to fend off the cold.

Jason Manford visits a community run warm hub in his hometown of Stockport

Groundwork, a charity which supports communities in keeping these invaluable warm hubs open, has received funding from Quaker Oats to help run 47 hubs across the UK this winter – keeping the heating on and providing warming bowls of its porridge oats. Four of the warm hubs are located in Sussex; two in Brighton and two in Hastings.

The donation comes as Quaker revealed that nearly a fifth of Brits (19%) have benefited from the use of a food bank or free food at donation points this winter, proving how necessary these community run initiatives are during this tough winter. In addition, the research uncovered that one in three (31%) of parents are skipping breakfast to ensure their children have enough to eat, 15% have asked friends and family for food, and one in five (19%) have taken on a second job to help pay the bills.

The Quaker-funded warm hubs are free for anyone to attend and are open now across the UK. People in need can find one in their local area here - groundwork.org.uk/quaker-groundwork-warm-hubs/

To raise awareness that these community run spaces are open for all, Quaker invited comedian Jason Manford to attend his local warm hub in Stockport. Jason experienced the services the community are offering people and spoke to locals and volunteers about how vital the resource is in providing warmth and security this winter.

On his visit to the Stockport warm hub, Comedian and charity supporter Jason Manford commented: “This winter has been incredibly difficult for lots of families and communities, whether that be putting food on the table for everyone so that no one has to skip meals, or by simply staying warm. My visit with Quaker Oats enables me to speak to people, serve them breakfast and shine a light on the incredible and vital job these safe, warm havens do and the role they play in the community, from providing a hot meal to a space to socialise, talk and support one another. I’m hoping that we can spread the word and encourage more people to help one another in these particularly challenging times.”

Alongside its support of warm hubs across the UK, Quaker Oats is providing up to 2.5 million warm breakfasts to those in need through its charity partnerships with Magic Breakfast and Fareshare.