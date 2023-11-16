Warm your home with Lewes Climate Hub

As chillier weather moves in, Lewes Climate Hub is hosting a season of talks and displays on how to make your home warmer, greener and cheaper to run this winter, including if you're on a budget or live in a conservation area.

The ‘Warm Your Home!’ season features three Saturday talks, with Q&As.

On Saturday 18 November, Nicki Myers of local community energy company Ovesco will talk about lower-cost ways to ‘retrofit’ a home to improve insulation, banish draughts and other measures to help cut energy bills.

Saturday 25 November will look at ‘Retrofitting in a conservation area’. Speakers including Alex Moojen, conservation officer for Lewes District and Eastbourne, will explore what you can and can’t in a conservation area to make your home more energy-efficient, from glazing to solar panels.

Finally on Saturday 2 December, Ian McKay of sustainability consultants Deeper Green will look at essential things to consider if you want to switch to a heat pump as a greener way to heat your home.

All three Saturday talks are at 1pm-2.30pm at Lewes Climate Hub, with no booking required. You can also drop in Wed-Sat 11am-3pm for lots of warm home information. Free one-to-one advice with an Ovesco Community Energy Champion is available Wed-Fri, 11am-3pm.