Warm your home with Lewes Climate Hub
The ‘Warm Your Home!’ season features three Saturday talks, with Q&As.
On Saturday 18 November, Nicki Myers of local community energy company Ovesco will talk about lower-cost ways to ‘retrofit’ a home to improve insulation, banish draughts and other measures to help cut energy bills.
Saturday 25 November will look at ‘Retrofitting in a conservation area’. Speakers including Alex Moojen, conservation officer for Lewes District and Eastbourne, will explore what you can and can’t in a conservation area to make your home more energy-efficient, from glazing to solar panels.
Finally on Saturday 2 December, Ian McKay of sustainability consultants Deeper Green will look at essential things to consider if you want to switch to a heat pump as a greener way to heat your home.
All three Saturday talks are at 1pm-2.30pm at Lewes Climate Hub, with no booking required. You can also drop in Wed-Sat 11am-3pm for lots of warm home information. Free one-to-one advice with an Ovesco Community Energy Champion is available Wed-Fri, 11am-3pm.
‘Warm Your Home!’ at Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes, until 9 December. Details at www.lewesclimatehub.org.