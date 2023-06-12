Warnham Open Gardens are back this weekend - June 17 and 18

The Warnham Open Gardens event, held bi-annually, is back this weekend, Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18.

Warnham Allotments in bloom!

The beautiful village of Warnham is once again providing the opportunity to visit an enticing selection of 14 varied gardens plus, not to be missed, a tour of the centrally situated allotment site. Enjoy an afternoon or two exploring the wide range of gardens on offer.

The gardens will include small courtyard delights as well larger ones including one located within a historic deer park.

Some are modern, some are well established, some are quaint, some have been created with wildlife in mind, some are open for the first time this year and all are worth a visit.

Programmes priced at £6 are available on the day from the Parish Room (adjacent to the Parish Church) and from Warnham Park.

The event opens each day at 1.30pm, running through to 5.30pm.

Tea, coffee and home made cake will be available on both days from the Parish Room and from Warnham Park.

Some gardens are only open for one of the days but the programme price covers both days to ensure visitors are able to enjoy everything on offer over the weekend.