Warning after children spotted playing 'chicken' on Horsham rail line

Children have been spotted risking their lives at the track near Amberley Close play area.

A woman raised the alarm on social media after seeing children aged between 12 and 16 ‘run across the train tracks as a train is coming as a sort of game.’

Now Network Rail is urging anyone who spots children near the rail line to contact them and to call 999 in an emergency.

Network Rail has issued a warning after children were reported playing 'chicken' near the track in Horsham

A spokesperson said: “Trespass is incredibly dangerous, and carries the risk of life changing injuries or death.

"Electrified lines are always on and the live rails carry 750 volts.

"Trespassing is also illegal, and people could face up to £1,000 fine and be left with a criminal record.

“Anyone who spots someone trespassing is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.