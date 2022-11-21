Warning follows 'highly infectious' bird-flu outbreak in Arundel

Bird owners have been warned after an outbreak of a ‘highly infectious’ strain of avian influenza near Arundel.

West Sussex County Council issued an important update for birdkeepers after the government declared a 3km controlled zone following the outbreak around Arundel.

All keepers of birds are asked to register their birds on the poultry register and anyone s in the controlled zone with birds who live must house them.

In a statement on its website, West Sussex County Council said: “There has been a confirmed outbreak of a highly infectious strain of avian influenza near to Arundel.

“The Government has declared a three kilometre controlled zone around the place where the disease has been confirmed to help prevent its spread. If you fall within the blue circle in the map above and if you have poultry or other birds present at your premises you must follow legally enforced conditions that apply within this zone. The avian influenza found in this area is caused by a strain that is adapted for birds and presents very low risk to human health.

“Although all birds in the UK must be housed OR prevented from mixing with wild birds by the use of netting, in the controlled zone YOU MUST HOUSE THEM unless advised netting is permissible by an Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) vet.