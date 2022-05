Reports have come in this afternoon (Tuesday, May 31) of delays of up to an hour as vehicle struggle to leave the Dunelm and M&S car park in Portfield retail park.

According to traffic sources, there are heavy delays along the A27 Chichester bypass, around the Portfield roundabout, along the A285 up to Weshampnett Road.

Some motorists have said have been stuck in the car park for over an hour.