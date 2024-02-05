BREAKING

Washington crash: fire service responds to collision involving two vehicles and rescues trapped casualty

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to a report of a crash near Washington on Saturday night (February 3).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Feb 2024, 14:06 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT
The fire service confirmed the incident on X at 10pm.

A spokesperson for WSFRS said: “We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on the A283 in Washington, near Storrington. Two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender are in attendance. Please avoid the area and allow extra time for your journey.”

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to a crash near Washington on Saturday night, February 3
A WSFRS spokesperson added on Monday, February 5: “At 9.17pm on Saturday we attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A283, near The Pike. Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Storrington and Henfield to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender.

“Crews safely released one casualty who was trapped inside a vehicle, before booking away from the scene at around 11pm. Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the incident.”

