Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fire service confirmed the incident on X at 10pm.

A spokesperson for WSFRS said: “We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on the A283 in Washington, near Storrington. Two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender are in attendance. Please avoid the area and allow extra time for your journey.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to a crash near Washington on Saturday night, February 3

A WSFRS spokesperson added on Monday, February 5: “At 9.17pm on Saturday we attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A283, near The Pike. Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Storrington and Henfield to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad