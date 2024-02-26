The HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services) chopper – operated by the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex charity – landed in Broadwater Green shortly before 2pm.
A fire engine has also been pictured at the scene, alongside two ambulances.
A spokesperson said: “The air ambulance landed to assist us at a call to a private address.”
1. Air ambulance lands in Worthing
The chopper – part of the helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) – landed in Broadwater Green, Worthing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Air ambulance lands in Worthing
3. Air ambulance lands in Worthing
