Watch as air ambulance lands in Worthing

An air ambulance has responded to an emergency incident in Worthing this afternoon (Monday, February 26).
By Sam Morton
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:05 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 15:12 GMT

The HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services) chopper – operated by the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex charity – landed in Broadwater Green shortly before 2pm.

A fire engine has also been pictured at the scene, alongside two ambulances.

South East Coast Ambulance Service was unable to specify the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson said: “The air ambulance landed to assist us at a call to a private address.”

The chopper – part of the helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) – landed in Broadwater Green, Worthing

The chopper – part of the helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) – landed in Broadwater Green, Worthing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The chopper – part of the helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) – landed in Broadwater Green, Worthing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The chopper – part of the helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) – landed in Broadwater Green, Worthing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

