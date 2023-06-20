WATCH: Dog stuck on small island in Worthing pleasure park rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

The Technical Rescue was called to an animal rescue at Brooklands Pleasure Park in Sompting at 8.30pm yesterday [June 19] evening.

The crew used a raft to rescue the stranded animal and reunite it with its owner.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the dog’s owner did the ‘right thing’ by contacting the fire service.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday at 8.30pm the Technical Rescue Unit was called to an animal rescue in Brooklands Pleasure Park, Sompting.

“Upon arrival the crew found a dog stuck on a small island in a lake.

“The Technical Rescue Unit used a raft to rescue the dog and safely reunited it with its owner.

“In this situation, the owner did the right thing by calling the fire service. It can be tempting to enter the water yourself and attempt a rescue, but this creates an additional water safety risk. We have specialised teams available 24/7 who are trained in animal rescues.

“The crew left the scene at 10.20pm.”

