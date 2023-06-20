NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

WATCH: Dog stuck on small island in Worthing pleasure park rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.
By Matt Pole
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

The Technical Rescue was called to an animal rescue at Brooklands Pleasure Park in Sompting at 8.30pm yesterday [June 19] evening.

The crew used a raft to rescue the stranded animal and reunite it with its owner.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the dog’s owner did the ‘right thing’ by contacting the fire service.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday at 8.30pm the Technical Rescue Unit was called to an animal rescue in Brooklands Pleasure Park, Sompting.

“Upon arrival the crew found a dog stuck on a small island in a lake.

“The Technical Rescue Unit used a raft to rescue the dog and safely reunited it with its owner.

“In this situation, the owner did the right thing by calling the fire service. It can be tempting to enter the water yourself and attempt a rescue, but this creates an additional water safety risk. We have specialised teams available 24/7 who are trained in animal rescues.

“The crew left the scene at 10.20pm.”

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

1. Dog stuck on small island in Worthing pleasure park rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

2. Dog stuck on small island in Worthing pleasure park rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

3. Dog stuck on small island in Worthing pleasure park rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

4. Dog stuck on small island in Worthing pleasure park rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

A dog stuck on a small island in a lake at a Worthing pleasure park has been rescued by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Technical Rescue Unit