Fire crews from East Sussex and West Sussex Fire and Rescue are on the scene at Basin Road in Portslade to try and tackle the fire.

Video from the scene show the fire close to boats nearby with smoke coming out of a building at the industrial estate.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will reinspect the scene of a fire in Shoreham later today.

“We were called at 1.38pm today (Friday, June 28) to reports of a fire at an industrial site on Basin Road South.

“Four fire engines from both East and West Sussex Fire and Rescue were sent to the scene, along with the water carrier from Burgess Hill and officers.

“A large vehicle was alight in a shed.

“Crews used breathing apparatus, water and firefighting foam to tackle the fire. Electricity supplies were isolated.

“By around 3pm the incident was being scaled down with the fire services leaving by 3.30pm. There are no reports of injuries.

“The cause of the fire has not been confirmed but it is being treated as accidental at this time.”