Watch out for scarecrows popping up all over Polegate, Willingdon, Hampden Park and Ratton this weekend!

The Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival 2023 begins this Saturday (July 22) and will be the biggest of it’s type ever seen before.

Previous Scarecrow Festivals run by the Polegate Community Foundation have raised £4,000 for local charities and good causes and this year sees to new beneficiaries.

Taking place in Polegate, Willingdon, Hampden Park and Ratton between July 22 and July 29 2023, the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival has so far raised over £200 for Eastbourne Lifeboats (RNLI) and Holding Space. The weeklong event will see over 30 handmade Scarecrows pop up in the largest area ever.

The Polegate Community Foundation will be brining Polegate it’s sixth Scarecrow Festival, Willingdon it’s 3rd, Hampden Park it’s 2nd and Ratton Village will see it’s first ever charity scarecrow festival this July. The organisation will also be hosting a Community Summer Fun Day in partnership with Polegate Town Council, be sure to go along and bring all of the family for a fun-filled day out with live entertainment and many different types of refreshments!

‘Best in Show’ and ‘The People’s Choice’ Winner from the Polegate Scarecrow Festival 2021