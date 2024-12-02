Watch out! Worthing's dame wants a boyfriend!

Paul Giddings is both director and dame as he returns to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre for this year’s big Christmas show Robin Hood: The Pantomime (December 5-January 5).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have directed the last couple of years down here for panto and I work really well with the team. This year our choreographer will be co-directing with me and this will be my first time actually on the Worthing stage. I have been here for the last two years with Jack and Beanstalk and Sleeping Beauty, but this year the opportunity came up to play dame and to direct at the same time. Really for me the most important thing is just being part of it and part of this lovely company. It's such a lovely atmosphere and I love the town, and the theatre itself is fantastic. It's got width and it has got depth, and you just get a really great connection with the audience. You really feel that they are properly immersed. You want them to be close but you also want the depth and it's just a great venue in that respect. And I just love that real sense of coming together.

“For me I think panto has to have a real sense of tradition. It's a very uniquely British thing. Lots of friends come from overseas to see it and you have to explain it to them. And you think where do I start? It has to be seen to be believed! But you really want that sense of tradition. You've got all the key things like the costumes and the dancing and the corny jokes. There are so many things that have to come together and you have to appeal to so many different audiences. So what you have got to do is balance those traditional elements with the fact that you also want to bring something new to it each year, something that's exciting, something that the audience are not expecting. You want something that is really magical. This year we've got some big carnival scenes and we've got some acrobats and we've got some people coming down from hoops and some fire-eaters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Robin Hood is not done that often, and what we've got to try and do is to take that traditional story of Robin Hood and make it alive for Worthing in 2024. You want to honour the story as well and we're taking a lots of inspiration from previous Robin Hoods but, as I say, you want to add something new.

“This is my first time as dame. I think this is my 11th panto. I've worked in panto and directed for the last few years but I always wanted to be a dame. I've worked with so many great dames in the past and it was just something that I always wanted to do. I've taken inspiration from the great dames that I've acted with around the country, not necessarily huge names but people who were great dames.

“I think to be a good dame, you've got to be relatable. This one is a cook and she is there for the audience but she breaks the fourth wall. She's got a lot of corny jokes and she thinks she is a better cook than she actually is. Actually, she is a terrible cook. But she is also on the look-out for a man so I think it's important that the people of Worthing should be aware of that!”