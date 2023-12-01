Fire crews have been called to help deal with a water pipe in Crawley.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 7.40am that crews ‘are currently at the scene’ of a burst water pipe in Bittern Close, Ifield.

A spokesperson added: “All roads in the area remain open but the water is affecting roads and creating icy conditions in Puffin Road, Poynings Road, Fulmar Close and Birkdale Drive.

“Southern Water are in attendance to isolate the mains but we ask residents and anyone travelling in the local area to take care and avoid the area if possible.”

Fire crews have been called to help deal with a water pipe in Crawley. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Southern Water said its team will investigate and ‘make the necessary repairs’ to restore the water.