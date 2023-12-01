Water pipe bursts in Crawley; fire crews in attendance
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 7.40am that crews ‘are currently at the scene’ of a burst water pipe in Bittern Close, Ifield.
A spokesperson added: “All roads in the area remain open but the water is affecting roads and creating icy conditions in Puffin Road, Poynings Road, Fulmar Close and Birkdale Drive.
“Southern Water are in attendance to isolate the mains but we ask residents and anyone travelling in the local area to take care and avoid the area if possible.”
Southern Water said its team will investigate and ‘make the necessary repairs’ to restore the water.
A spokesperson added: “Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”