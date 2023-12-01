BREAKING

Water pipe bursts in Crawley; fire crews in attendance

Fire crews have been called to help deal with a water pipe in Crawley.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:37 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 08:43 GMT
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 7.40am that crews ‘are currently at the scene’ of a burst water pipe in Bittern Close, Ifield.

A spokesperson added: “All roads in the area remain open but the water is affecting roads and creating icy conditions in Puffin Road, Poynings Road, Fulmar Close and Birkdale Drive.

Southern Water are in attendance to isolate the mains but we ask residents and anyone travelling in the local area to take care and avoid the area if possible.”

Fire crews have been called to help deal with a water pipe in Crawley. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldFire crews have been called to help deal with a water pipe in Crawley. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Southern Water said its team will investigate and ‘make the necessary repairs’ to restore the water.

A spokesperson added: “Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

