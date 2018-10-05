WaterAid’s Bogstacle mud run is back

International charity WaterAid is calling on the brave and the bold to take on an epic challenge in Nutley – the Bogstacle mud run.

The annual fun run will raise money for vital work to help make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone.

Those who dare to take on the dirt in the toilet-themed run on October 27 at Pippingford Park will have the option of the 5k or 10k version of the obstacle course.

There’s plenty of challenges to get stuck in to, whether it’s sprinting through the bog corridor, rolling through the mud tunnel or diving into the dirt, and the challenge does not stop there.

Family and friends who sponsor are given the power to decide how hard the course as they donate.

The charity said globally, one in nine people lack access to clean water and one in three have nowhere decent and private to go to the toilet. It said every day, around 800 children die from diarrhoeal diseases caused by a lack of these basic facilities. As well as spreading awareness, the event aims to raise funds for WaterAid, to help it achieve its aim of everyone, everywhere having access to safe water, by 2030.

Alan Gardiner, events fundraising officer at WaterAid, said: “As well as a great day out for all the family, those who walk away victorious in their battle with the bog will be awarded the coveted poo emoji medal. It isn’t about finishing first, but finishing filthy.”

For more information visit: www.wateraid.org/uk/get-involved/events/bogstacle-mud-run