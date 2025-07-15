We Are Love offers a four-day celebration of dance music, family and wellbeing at Bentley Farm Estate, East Sussex from July 24-27.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Esme Lynch said: “Brighton’s independent radio station 1BTN is back with the third edition of its festival, a four-day celebration of community, connection, and quality music set in the beautiful countryside of East Sussex. Taking place from July 24-27, this boutique festival welcomes around 1,500 kindred spirits daily to experience an unforgettable weekend of world class DJs, live music, wellness and family fun.”

Tickets on www.wearelove.events

“This year’s line-up is bolder than ever, featuring global pioneers, underground heroes and live performers who embody the spirit of quality independent music. Expect euphoric dance sessions and chilled out vibes across three custom built stages, secret areas and the ever-popular Chris Coco’s Chill Out Tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2025 DJ highlights include: Colleen Cosmo Murphy, Horse Meat Disco, Daddy G & Queen Bee, A Reinforced Records Showcase featuring: 4 Hero (Marc Mac), Roni Size, Doc Scott, Stretch, Djinn & Nicky B. Afronaut, Mark Force, WheelUP, Lord Byron, Trojan Soundsystem, Idjut Boys, Mr Bongo Soundsystem ft Mr Thing, Eves’ Drop Collective and Dance Regular, JKriv.

“Chris Coco’s The Chill Out Tent returns for ambient sounds, sunrise sets, live acts and mindful moments and in collaboration with New Generation Jazz. This year’s live stage includes Payfone, The Egg, The Scribes, Transformer, Howes3, Big Trio, Donovan Haffner, Flash Mob Jazz, Marcus Bonfanti, Abdullah Ibrahim’s Water From An Ancient Well, Bakk Lamp Fall, Town of Cats, Bungaroosh, Gyratory Allstars, Barulho, Rifka, Fukushima Dolphin, and more surprises to follow.

“We Are Love is thrilled to welcome legendary Scottish author and cultural provocateur Irvine Welsh for a one-off special event bringing literature, music and unfiltered storytelling together. Best known for his iconic novel Trainspotting, Welsh will join us to discuss his much-anticipated new book, the explosive sequel to the original cult classic that will offer audiences an exclusive insight into his latest work.

“But that’s not all. In true Irvine Welsh fashion, the evening will morph into a discotheque extravaganza as he takes to the decks at the MASH 101 stage with Jack Said What to spin selections from his brand-new disco album, produced to accompany the book. Expect disco grooves, big energy and a celebration of music and novelling all with that unmistakable Welsh twist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mickey Jukes, founder of 1BTN and We Are Love, said: “This festival is about community, celebration, and creating a space where music brings people together. It’s about love, simple as that.”

“Family friendly and wellbeing focused, We Are Love is more than a music festival. It’s a wellness retreat, a family playground and a community gathering. The family area is packed with engaging activities including arts and crafts, face painting, circus skills, graffiti workshops, ukulele workshops, family discos, plectrum stamping, choir workshops, yoga, and more. In the wellness area, expect massages, reiki, gong baths, crystal healing, reflexology, and meditation, plus wood-fired hot tubs, a hot box sauna, and a plunge pool. Whether you’re a morning yogi or a late-night dancer seeking restoration, there’s something for everyone.”

• Final Release Weekend Ticket: £149 (includes general camping); • Glamping Bell tents from £330; • Live-in Vehicle Pass: £45; • Parking Pass: £12.