We are set to see vast improvements in the NHS

Despite Brexit dominating the news headlines at the moment, the wheels of Government are still turning as ever and other important laws and policies are being made that will ensure we are a country that works for everyone.

We recently celebrated the 70th birthday of the NHS. Having spent more than 24 years working in the NHS, this is an excellent milestone that I am delighted to be able to celebrate. The Government used this opportunity to announce additional funding increases for the NHS of more than £20 billion a year which will mean more doctors, more nurses and improved outcomes for patients. Our local NHS Trust, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Trust, already has 257 more doctors and 354 more nurses than in 2010. They are carrying out 25,585 more operations and 59,181 more diagnostic tests. This is making a real difference to patients and additional funding will ensure that these positive numbers will only increase. The new Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock MP, is looking to install a digital revolution within the NHS. As a previous Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Matt has a passion and an expertise in digital innovations. In a changing world, it is so important that the NHS is able to use the latest technology to improve administration, testing and patient care while also helping to save money.

This is being backed up by half a billion pounds to jump start the roll out of innovative technology. More than £400 million will go towards new technology in hospitals which make patients safer, make every pound go further and help more people access health services at home. It will be another major step along the road to full provider digitisation. A further £75 million is available to Trusts to help them put in place state-of-the-art electronic systems which save money, give clinicians more time to spend on patients and reduce potentially deadly medication errors by up to 50 per cent when compared to the old paper systems. Having worked as an NHS nurse for over 24 years across various departments in hospitals across the South East, I have seen the transformation in the way that we use technology and it have made a huge difference to the patient experience and health outcomes. By furthering the use of the latest cutting edge technology we are set to see vast improvements in the NHS for both patients and staff.