We Are The Sea exhibition offers call to action

Brighton-based artist Laura Callaghan presents We Are The Sea, a solo exhibition in celebration of World Ocean Day 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through a diverse collection of artworks, she aims to invite audiences to “experience the profound beauty, significance, and challenges of our oceans while amplifying the voices of those who dedicate their lives to the sea.”

“At the heart of the exhibition are sea portraits – a series of expressive works inspired by interviews with women connected to the Sussex bay coastline. From marine biologists to ocean activists, swimmers to conservationists, these pieces capture the essence, energy, and emotional connection between people and the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We Are The Sea is a call to action – a celebration of our shared responsibility to protect the ocean. By bringing together art, science, and storytelling, I hope to surface the voices and experiences of those who are deeply tied to the water, yet whose stories are often unheard.

“The exhibition features a collection of artworks inspired by interviews with ocean-connected women from the Sussex bay region. The interviews featured in the exhibition are:

Catherine Kelly (Blue Spaces/University of Brighton) – expert in the restorative power of water on wellbeing; Coral Evans (Leave No Trace Brighton) – environmental campaigner mobilising communities to tackle beach litter; Christine Addison – accomplished Channel swimmer and trainer; and Alice Clark (University of Sussex) – PhD researcher using cutting-edge techniques to monitor marine biodiversity.

“A fusion of art, activism, and ecofeminism, We Are The Sea explores themes of eco-feminism, conservation and sea protection, asking how art can serve as both a witness and catalyst for change. By merging artistic expression with marine research and personal narratives, the exhibition urges us to reconsider our relationship with the ocean—not as an abstract entity, but as part of who we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exhibition brings together an evocative collection of textural seascapes and eco-conscious protest pieces, created to inspire and challenge perceptions of our changing oceans. Through natural materials, shifting light, and raw textures, We Are The Sea captures the ceaseless movement of the waves and the emotional connection we have with the sea. Created with mixed media, natural elements, and found materials, including crushed shells, seaweeds, and gemstones, each piece is alive with depth and texture, shifting with the light like the ocean itself. Alongside the sea portraits inspired by interviewees, the exhibition will also feature protest art collections, confronting issues like marine pollution, plastic waste, and coastal erosion.”

The exhibition will be held at Gallery 19a, Brighton, in May-June 2025 as part of World Ocean Day celebrations (World Ocean Day is an international day that takes place annually on June 8).

The exhibition runs from Thursday, May 29-Monday, June 9; opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10am-5pm. Wednesday 10am-1pm. Sunday closed.

The location: 19A Hollingdean Terrace, Hollingdean, Brighton, BN1 7HB. Free to attend.