The Weald & Downland Living Museum in Chichester has been voted as best Family Attraction in Sussex for the second year running in the regional Muddy Stilettos awards.

As winners, the museum will automatically be put through to the inaugural National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 which will be judged throughout the summer.

Home to over 50 historic buildings from across the Weald and Downland area of Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and Kent, the museum’s collection represents almost 1,000 years of rural life in South East England. Amongst the award-winning collection of homes, shops and public buildings are a working water mill, bakehouse, Victorian school, smithy and even a church, presented just as they would have been in the past with roaring fires, straw beds and historic gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interactive exhibits and live demonstrations on everything from cooking and spinning to making medicines and cosmetics as well as cleaning and laundering mean that the Museum offers a fascinating day out that delivers excellent value for money. In addition, the museum hosts various special events throughout the year.

Best Family Attraction in Sussex. Photo: Weald & Downland Living Museum

Speaking about the award, Simon Wardell, museum director said: “We are delighted to have been recognised as best family attraction in Sussex and would like to thank everyone that voted. The award reflects the hard work of the whole team, which includes not only staff, but also volunteers and the local community. It inspires us to keep enhancing our visitor experience, events programme and maintaining our unique historical collections and artefacts which make the museum such a special and captivating attraction for all ages.”

The museum has a packed programme of family fun planned throughout July and August from outdoor theatre experiences to summer holiday activities and special historic events including The Story of Steam and The Big Bake Weekend.