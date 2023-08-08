Weald on the Field promises great food, drink and entertainment on the menu

Weald on the Field takes place on Luxford Field, Uckfield on Saturday 12 August from 11am until 7pm. This fabulous event is fun for all the family with local artisan crafts and food, street food, and pop-up bars. Add to that children’s entertainment and live music from local bands and you have a great day out for all the family.

Food and Drink

For a taste of some of the food available we will have Thai, Greek, Dirty Burgers and Loaded Fries, Fried Chicken, Confit Duck, Pizza, Cakes, bakes, tasty puddings and icecream. And you can wash it all down with Sussex Real Ale, locally-made Cider, Gin, Vermouth and Wine from a local vineyard. There should be something to please everyone.

Fun for all the family

Weald on the Field flyer

In addition to the food and drink there are numerous attractions to keep the children amused. We have face painting and glitter designs with Fayz face painting andAfrodite Hair & Design, activities with Sand Art, Creation Station, and more energetic fun in the teacup ride, and bungee ride so lots for those little ones to do.

Live Music

The live music begins at 12noon and should offer something for everyone. Local performers include the Management Duo, Pentacle Drummers, Midnight Cannonball, Dynamite, All Their Kings Fall and headlining our event is The Kavemen.

Free Parking

Along with the free parking in Luxfords car park there will also be free spaces at the station car park courtesy of APCOA and Network Rail.