Wealden funeral director launches heart-warming Christmas initiative

This festive season, Wealden Funerals is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural charitable campaign, the 'Wealden Christmas Wishlist'. The campaign aims to spread joy and festive cheer to elderly residents in local residential care homes by inviting the community to donate small, thoughtful items.

In the spirit of giving, Wealden Funerals encourages both local individuals and businesses to participate in the Wealden Christmas Wishlist. Small gifts such as blankets, socks, books, puzzles, toiletries, biscuits, crafting kits or games are welcomed to bring warmth and comfort to seniors during the Christmas period.

"We believe in the power of community and the magic of Christmas to make a positive impact on the lives of those around us," says Andy Kirk, Director at Wealden Funerals. "The Wealden Christmas Wishlist is an opportunity for everyone in the community to come together and share the joy of giving with our elderly neighbours in residential care homes. Many of whom will sadly have no family left to visit them over the festive period."

To make the donation process convenient, Wealden Funerals has established drop-off points in Heathfield and Crowborough. These locations will serve as hubs for collecting the heartfelt gifts generously donated by local residents and businesses. The drop-off points will be open during regular business hours, and the campaign is scheduled to run until 20th December 2023.

Drop off points; Heathfield – Wealden Funerals HQ, just off Heathfield High Street Crowborough – Wealden Funerals HQ and Shoe Guest Services, both High Street Crowborough

Amazon Wishlist You can also donate online using Wealden’s Amazon Wishlist, which will ensure items are delivered directly to the team; https://amzn.eu/80FhpBl

Once collected, the team at Wealden Funerals will wrap all the donated gifts and deliver them to local residential care homes in time for Christmas morning. The goal is to create smiles, share warmth, and make the festive season a little brighter for those who may be spending it away from their families or without any family at all.

"We are excited about the potential impact of the Wealden Christmas Wishlist. It's a simple yet meaningful way for our community to come together and make a positive difference." adds Andy.