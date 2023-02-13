Wealdlink community transport receives £500 from Taylor Wimpey

Wealdlink, a Wealden-based charity providing minibus services to people who are vulnerable or disadvantaged, has received a £500 boost from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey South East.

Set up in 2008, Wealdlink, in partnership with local councils, provides accessible, safe and affordable transport for all sections of the community across the North Wealden district to combat social exclusion and increase independence.

Commenting on the support from Taylor Wimpey, Alison Homewood, volunteer fundraiser for Wealdlink, and resident at Taylor Wimpey's Ridgewood Place development, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support at this time. Our services are needed more than ever and with rising costs, and the need for a new bus, their generous donation is a much needed boost."

Jason Stokes, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South East, said: “Giving back to the communities in which we build our new homes is extremely important to us and we were delighted to offer a donation to Wealdlink. The service they provide is vitally important to prevent social isolation and we hope that our sponsorship will help them to continue to provide much needed services for local people.”

Taylor Wimpey’s donation to Wealdlink is one of the many contributions being made by the housebuilder towards community facilities and infrastructure in the wider area.

To find out more about the charities and organisations that Taylor Wimpey supports, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.