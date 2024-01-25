Wear red this February and show love for your local air ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lifesaving work KSS does wouldn't be possible without public support, which is needed more than ever. Participants won’t just be making a fashion statement, they’ll become lifesavers by making a small donation, while wearing red at school or work.

Nick Turrell, Community Fundraising Manager at KSS, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to show your students and colleagues the real impact their support will have on their local community and the lives we can save together.

“Wearing red is something simple that anyone can do, and even just a £1 donation can make a real difference. We’re a charity and we depend on public support to save lives. Everyone who takes part can take pride in knowing they are part of our lifesaving network.”

Schools who sign up will receive an assembly pack of lifesaving short videos featuring a member of the charity’s specialist medical team, including: how to dial 999, how to put someone in a recovery position and how to stop a bleed. Skills that could help save someone's life.

Together we can be there for the people of Kent, Surrey and Sussex. They’ll also be able to download a free fundraising pack for children packed including games, competitions and certificates and be entered into a draw to win a visit from Skye, the KSS mascot.

Schools and businesses can sign up at aakss.org.uk/redinfeb and pick any day in February to encourage as many students and staff as possible to wear red, make a donation of £1 and to spread the word on social media using #WearRedforKSS.

Let’s fill our schools and workplaces with a sea of red and show some love for your local air ambulance charity!