Wear your Christmas jumper for Raystede's animals!

Ditch your uniform or switch your work clothes for a jolly Christmas jumper in aid of Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ringmer-based charity is looking for groups, work colleagues, friends, families and individuals to sign up for a quick, easy and fun way to raise much-needed funds for the animals in Raystede’s care this Christmas.

Raystede rescues, rehomes, rehabilitates and provides sanctuary for injured and unwanted animals in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has faced huge challenges over the last couple of years, seeing a massive increase in the number of requests for people needing to give up their animals, a slowdown in people rehoming animals, and now the increased costs of living faced by everyone.

Raystede's Fundraising Team wearing their Christmas jumpers.

The animal care teams will be looking after the animals throughout the festive period, including Christmas Day, so really want to make it a special one for them this year.

The Raystede team will be donning their Christmas jumpers on Friday 8 December but you can do it on a date convenient to you. The suggested donation is £2 per jumper-wearer but of course they would love people to raise as much as possible.

If a Christmas jumper is just not enough to put you in the seasonal spirit, why not make more of the day with a mince pie bake sale, a raffle or a Christmas quiz? You could even turn your Christmas party into a fundraiser for Raystede’s animals. The more, the merrier!