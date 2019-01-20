‘Wear your own skin’ shout Brighton protesters in anti-fur and leather march

Animal rights activists took to the streets of Brighton to protest against businesses selling leather and fur.

Police were called as the protesters, from DxE Brighton, marched through the lanes on Saturday (January 19) with placards saying ‘compassion over fashion’ and ‘wear your own skin’.

Clad with a megaphone, one member of the group shouted: “In a civilised society do we walk around in the dead skin of another animal? No!

“Do we rip the skin off the backs of innocent beings and call it ‘fashion’? Is that acceptable?

“Is torture and unnecessary death something we should promote and wear?

“Is so-called ‘fashion’ really more important than our compassion?”

The group said businesses which sell leather and fur have ‘blood on their hands’, and is calling for and end to animal suffering.

DxE, which is associated with Direct Action Everywhere, argues animals involved in these trades suffer miserable lives and a long and drawn-out death.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Much of the leather sold today comes from animals killed primarily for their skins. Leather is NOT a by-product.

“And each year, more than one billion rabbits and 50 million other animals including foxes, seals, mink and dogs are raised on fur farms or trapped in the wild and killed for their pelts.

“Depending on the size of the garment, up to 100 animals or more may be killed for a single coat!

“Eighty-five per cent of the fur industry’s skins come from animals who were held captive on fur factory farms, where they were crammed into severely crowded, filthy wire cages.

“Many are later beaten or electrocuted and often skinned alive!”

