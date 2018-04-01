WEATHER: Heavy rain set to hit Sussex

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain across much of Sussex has been issued for the remainder of the Easter weekend.

The warning has been put in place by the Met Office from 6pm on Sunday (April 1) until 4pm on Monday.

During that time, temperatures are set to rise as high as ten degrees Celsius.

For the rest of the week, the forecast is for much of the same. On Tuesday, the rain is set to ease off during an overcast morning and afternoon.

By Wednesday, much of Sussex may see some sunny spells with intermittent showers as temperatures reach 11 degree Celsius.

As we reach the end of the week, temperatures are set to continue to rise – up to 13 degrees Celsius by Saturday (April 7) in some places.

The rain is expected to ease as we enter the second half of the week and head into the weekend.