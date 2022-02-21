200-year-old Cedar trees at Bignor Park damaged by Storm Eunice

Damage caused by Storm Eunice at Bignor Park - a 200 year old cedar tree. Pictures by Bignor Park SUS-220221-182529003

The two iconic trees, which had survived the 1987 hurricane, were damaged in the high winds which battered West Sussex on Friday, February 18.

Lord Ned Mersey, who runs the park, said: “We were so sad to lose one of our two majestic Cedars of Lebanon which overlook the Croquet Lawn at Bignor Park on the morning of Friday 18th February.

“The cedars were planted over 200 years ago by John Hawkins when he built Bignor Park House in the 1820’s. Both trees survived the hurricane of 1987, but unfortunately not Storm Eunice.

“We will be working hard over the next few weeks to get the area tidy in time for our busy 2022 wedding season, which gets underway in early April.”

