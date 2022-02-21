21 arrests made across Chichester and Arun over the weekend

Arrests were made for a variety of offences, including burglary, theft, actual bodily harm, driving under the influence of drink/drugs and criminal damage.
Alongside the arrests, officers also responded to 110 emergency calls and 51 priority calls.
All this took place despite high-speed gusts and heavy rain across the region as a result of Storm Eunice, which also prompted a red weather warning from the MET office.
If you would like to report a crime in your area, go online, call 101 or call 999 in an emergency.