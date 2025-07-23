Aerial photos: reports of thousands of people being evacuated after heavy rain at Brighton music festival

A photographer submitted aerial photos to this newspaper at about 6pm, saying that thousands of people had been evacuated from the On the Beach site.

The reports about the seafront festival come after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms, which they said could cause flooding.

The post said: “The weather forecast from the met office is now clear skies for the rest of the evening, but prepare for change. Doors are now open, swipe for new set times.”

The updated poster said: “Due to weather this event will now open at 17.30 and close at 22.30.”

The festival put out a Facebook message at about 9pm on Wednesday.

It said: “Earlier today Brighton experienced challenging weather conditions which led to a temporary evacuation of the festival site. As a result there was a short delay allowing some customers into the event whilst checks took place. The safety of everyone on-site is our top priority and we’d like to thank festival goers for their patience and understanding.

“The festival site re-opened at 17:30 and all artists are performing as planned. Stage timings have been adjusted accordingly and curfew will now be 22:30.”

