The UK Health Security Agency and Met Office has issued an amber heat-health alert for parts of England – including Sussex.

The amber alert is in effect between Tuesday, September 5 at 12pm and 9pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Temperatures will be on the rise in the early part of this week, likely peaking on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7 with 32°C possible in isolated spots in the southeast.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions with temperatures on the rise through the first half of this week.

The UK Health Security Agency and Met Office has issued an amber heat-health alert for parts of England – including Sussex. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.”

Hot weather can affect your health. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

If you know or look after someone that may be susceptible to the effects of this hot weather period please help make sure that they stay cool and well, and if possible check in advance that they are prepared for this hot spell.

Please follow this advice to keep cool and comfortable and reduce health risks:

– Shut windows and pull down the shades when it is hotter outside. If it's safe, open them for ventilation when it is cooler.

– Avoid the heat: stay out of the sun and don't go out between 11am and 3pm (the hottest part of the day).

– Keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this isn't possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter).

– Have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water.

– Drink cold drinks regularly, such as water and fruit juice. Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

– Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medications you need.

– Identify the coolest room in the house so you know where to go to keep cool.

– Wear loose, cool clothing and a hat if you go outdoors.