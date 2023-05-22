The company said heavy gravel bags are being positioned to stabilise the reservoir’s bank, which is close to Ardingly Activity Centre, after it deteriorated last summer.

People will still be able to access Ardingly Reservoir during construction, but South East Water said ‘a large proportion’ of the car park there will be used to store materials. Three public footpath routes between the car park and the activity centre will be closed and Ardingly Activity Centre will offer ‘limited activities’.

Vital repair work has started at Ardingly Reservoir. Photo: Ciaran McCrickard/South East Water

South East Water’s delivery manager Chris Love said: “Unfortunately, the slipped bank is continuing to worsen and we must act now to prevent further damage and possible water quality issues. This will be a very complex project which involves building a pontoon on the water and using large cranes to lower gravel bags into the water at the base of the bank.

“We’re very sorry the Activity Centre has had to reduce the water sports is offers during period and for the inconvenience the restricted use of the car park and footpaths will cause, but it is important to understand this project is vital to ensure the long-term enjoyment of the reservoir. We’re proud of the community we serve and want to do everything we can to avoid disruption to businesses, schools and, of course, our customers. We will continue to work closely with anyone impacted by our work to mitigate disruption as much as possible.

“Our talented Engineers are still in the process of planning a long-term fix for the slipped bank and we have several options under consideration. We will update the community with the phase two plans as soon as they are available.”