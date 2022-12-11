Cold weather in Sussex: Heavy snow forecast in key towns and how cold it'll get across the county

With many places across Sussex expected to get snowfall today, here are the times of where and when it will snow across the county and how cold it is expected to get.

Heavy snow hit Sussex in 2010. This photo was taken in Burgess Hill near the woolpack on Saturday, December 18.

People in Sussex are experiencing a cold weekend with freezing temperatures and snow predicted in many areas. Some areas have already seen the snow, as predicted by the Met Office, which issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the South East of England.

Up to ten centimetres of snow has been predicted for the South Downs with some temperatures in Sussex areas feeling as low as -5C.

Here is a list of places in Sussex that will experience the cold and when exactly the snow will come and how cold it is expected to be.

Brighton and Hove:

There will be sunny intervals throughout today with sleet showers expected around 2pm turning darker with snow showers around 4pm. The snow will then last up until 9pm.

Actual day temperatures will stay around 0C to -1C however will feel colder around -2C and -3C. It will feel much colder towards the evening around -5C. Winds will remain light around 5 to 7mph turning to a gentle breeze at 9pm.

Crawley:

Light snow showers are expected around 9pm tonight (December 11) until 3am Monday morning (December 12). Temperatures will remain around -1C around this time however it will feel much colder around -4C. There will be light winds coming from the north west at around 5 to 6mph.

Chichester:

2pm will see a little bit of sunshine and light snow showers which will turn heavy around 3pm. This will lighten around 4pm however will last right through until 7pm. Actual temperatures will remain around -1C but will feel around -4C.

Around 8pm the snow will ease off however temperatures will feel lower at -5C right through the early hours. Winds will remain light through the day at 4mph and pick up around midnight to a gentle breeze at 8mph.

Eastbourne:

1pm will see sleet showers and sunny intervals before it turns to heavy snow at 5pm. These will last through 6pm until 7pm when they get lighter. At 2am the showers will get heavier and lighten around 4am. The snow showers will eventually stop around 6am on Monday morning.

Temperatures in the day will feel around -2C and -3C feeling much colder in the evening around -5C. There will be light winds throughout the day with winds picking up slightly to around 11mph in the early hours.

East Grinstead:

This morning started off misty and very cold with temperatures very chilly at -4C. Things will get slightly warmer to at midday to 0C however will drop by one degrees by the time the snow comes in. This will be around 8pm with light snow showers carrying on until 2pm.

During this time temperatures will drop again and feel around -4C to -5C through the early hours. Winds will still stay light around 4-6mph.

Lewes:

Sleet showers are expected around 2pm with sunny intervals before it turns heavier at 5pm. They will then turn lighter around 6pm but will last until 4am in the early hours.

Throughout the day temperatures will feel around 0C before they turn colder at 8pm feeling around -3C to -4C. Winds will remain light all day at around 4-6mph.

Worthing: