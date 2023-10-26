The West Sussex County Council have responded after reports of flooding in East Wittering.

On Wednesday, October 25, areas in Wittering and areas around Chichester have had reports of flooding, disrupting peoples day-to-day lives and activities.

Charlie Harte lives on Peerly Close, East Wittering and explained how the rain had woken her up in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday . She awoke to the discovery of her street being completely flooded.

She said: “I had to get up at four in the morning and go out in the pitch black because I heard a neighbour trying to sort their car out of the road. I looked out the window because it woke me up and saw my car up to my door.”

The flooding in East Wittering

“I quickly put my boots on and had to climb into the car. I just about managed to get it up onto a neighbor's drive.

“I actually have a very big fear of flooding. I won't drive in it because it makes me feel physically sick. It’s just ridiculous. It's been up to my house before, and it’s just got up to it now. It's just touching the base of the house. I've got things up on the sofa just in case it gets worse.”

The Wittering resident also revealed that this has been a longstanding issue for her road. She said: “This been going on for 25 years, it's just got progressively worse.”

