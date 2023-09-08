BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Crawley Borough Council offers support and advice for the vulnerable during late summer heatwave

There has been a flurry of activity from Crawley Borough Council staff this week with unusually high temperatures and humidity giving the potential for health risks to the town’s vulnerable people.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheltered housing residents have received the bulk of Crawley Borough Council’s support with all the sites provided with advice on keeping cool, signs of heat exhaustion to watch out for and the vital need to maintain body hydration.

The homelessness team, together with Crawley Open House, have also been making sure that anyone rough sleeping in Crawley has additional support by supplying water, sunscreen and taking the chance to begin the process of offering them suitable temporary accommodation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Crawley Wellbeing team’s mobile unit has been supporting the officers working within sheltered housing during the September sunny spell to give more expert advice. On Thursday the unit was at Broadfield, visiting the library, community centre and Attlee House Sheltered Housing.

Most Popular
Wellbeing advisor Sam Lusted at the Crawley Wellbeing mobile unit. Picture contributedWellbeing advisor Sam Lusted at the Crawley Wellbeing mobile unit. Picture contributed
Wellbeing advisor Sam Lusted at the Crawley Wellbeing mobile unit. Picture contributed

Next week they start in Feroners Court, which you can read more about at https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/news-and-events/latest-news/2023/helpful-hints-healthy-home.

For these events, attention also turns to gas safety and maintaining a healthy home through winter, a season which seems a long way off while temperatures hover around 30C.

Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “This uncommonly hot September weather can have some serious health implications, so making sure our sheltered housing residents and other people we care for are comfortable and safe is an important part of our work.

“However you spend these final days of summer, please do so safely and remember to check in on family and neighbours who might not enjoy the heat so much.”

Related topics:Crawley Borough CouncilWellbeing