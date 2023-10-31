‘Danger to life’ in Sussex as the county prepares for Storm Ciarán

Amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued for the whole of Sussex ahead of Storm Ciarán.

From 5am-9am tomorrow (Wednesday, November 1) there is a joint yellow warning for rain and wind.

On the Met Office website it says travel disruption is possible and residents should expect some interruption to power supplies, damage to trees, and flooding on roads.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

A yellow rain warning will also be in place from 6pm tomorrow until 11.59pm on Thursday, November 2.

This could lead to delays or cancellations to public transport.

The spokesperson added: “Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life"

A yellow wind warning will also be in place from 9pm tomorrow until 11.59pm on Thursday, November 2.

The spokesperson said: “There is a slight chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines and trees brought down.

"There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

There is a also small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights, according to the Met Office.

The spokesperson said: “Where damaging winds occur, there is a chance that power cuts may occur and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage"

An amber wind warning has been issued to be in force between 6am-8pm on Thursday.

The wind may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage.