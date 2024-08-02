There had been a yellow warning in place across the UK, and some areas, like Horsham, experienced some dramatically heavy rain in the evening.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell sent in these striking images of storm clouds north of the South Downs at about 8pm.

The wet weather may have some in the county asking if it will come back over the weekend, especially if they are planning to attend the huge Brighton Pride celebration.

Thankfully, according to the Met Office, this is not likely at all.

Horsham is expected to be around 23°C all weekend. Worthing will be 21°C, Eastbourne will be 22°C and Lewes will be 20-21°C all weekend. Brighton should see temperatures between 21-23°C with sunny intervals.

There are no weather warnings in place and the forecast is for dry weather over the next few days.

