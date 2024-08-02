There was a yellow warning in place across the UK, and some areas, like Horsham, experienced some dramatically heavy rain in the evening.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell sent in these striking images of storm clouds north of the South Downs at about 8pm.

The wet weather last night may have some in the county asking if it will come back over the weekend but, according to the Met Office, this is not likely at all.

Horsham is expected to be 27°C on Friday, August 2, and around 23°C all weekend. Worthing will be 25°C today and 21°C at the weekend. Eastbourne is 24°C today and around 20-21°C all weekend while Lewes is 25°C today and 20-21°C at the weekend.

There are no weather warnings in place and the forecast is for dry weather over the next few days.

1 . Storm clouds Storm clouds north of the South Downs on Thursday, August 1 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

