East Sussex has been blanketed in white today (January 8) as snow has fallen across the county.

Pictures show Devil’s Dyke, near Hove, covered in snow as the cold weather continues to sweep through the county.

The Met Office has currently issued a new yellow weather warning for ice and snow in Sussex and Surrey.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night.

“Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.

“In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time. However, the chance this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out.”

The yellow ice warning expires at 3am tomorrow morning (January 9).

1 . East Sussex blanketed in white as snow falls across county Worker Graham stops to say hi to Errol the Emu in the snow at Devil's Dyke Farm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . East Sussex blanketed in white as snow falls across county Devil's Dyke blanketed in snow. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . East Sussex blanketed in white as snow falls across county Devil's Dyke blanketed in snow Photo: Eddie Mitchell