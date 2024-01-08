East Sussex blanketed in white as snow falls across county
Pictures show Devil’s Dyke, near Hove, covered in snow as the cold weather continues to sweep through the county.
The Met Office has currently issued a new yellow weather warning for ice and snow in Sussex and Surrey.
A statement on the Met Office website said: “Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night.
“Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.
“In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time. However, the chance this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out.”
The yellow ice warning expires at 3am tomorrow morning (January 9).