East Sussex Fire and Rescue service says 'avoid travelling if possible' after multiple call-outs to stuck cars

Residents are being urged not to drive through flood water and to avoid travelling at all if possible, as East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) responds to multiple weather-related incidents.
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Nov 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 15:08 GMT
The fire service was called to Alfriston this afternoon at 1.11pm after a car had become stuck in water. Prior to the arrival of crews, a tractor had been able to reach a person in the car.

At 1.47pm, crews received another report of a car stuck in water in Cooden Sea Road, though the driver thankfully managed to get to safety.

The fire service then discovered a third car stuck in water in Friday Street in Stone Cross while returning from a call.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), ESFRS said: “It is clear a number of roads are dangerously flooded due to the heavy rainfall.

“We would ask that you avoid travelling if possible, and do not assume that you will be safe because you are familiar with the roads.”

