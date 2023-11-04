Residents are being urged not to drive through flood water and to avoid travelling at all if possible, as East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) responds to multiple weather-related incidents.

The fire service was called to Alfriston this afternoon at 1.11pm after a car had become stuck in water. Prior to the arrival of crews, a tractor had been able to reach a person in the car.

At 1.47pm, crews received another report of a car stuck in water in Cooden Sea Road, though the driver thankfully managed to get to safety.

The fire service then discovered a third car stuck in water in Friday Street in Stone Cross while returning from a call.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), ESFRS said: “It is clear a number of roads are dangerously flooded due to the heavy rainfall.