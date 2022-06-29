Eastbourne beach is one of the UK’s most rain-free

New research from Parkdean Resorts has revealed which beaches in the UK get the least amount of rain.

Eastbourne has the UK’s third least rainy beach, with an average of 63 rainy days a year, 19 of which come in the summer months.

This came behind Botany Bay in Kent, which gets 18 rainy summer days and 58 in total.

UK's driest beaches

Severn Beach in Bristol came second with 62 rainy days a year, 21 in summer.