A large lake in Eastbourne has frozen over and this has caused the council to issue a warning.

The lake in Princes Park is currently frozen over (December 12). A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “If in the area please keep dogs on leads and do not attempt to walk on its surface. Attempting to walk or skate on any frozen body of water puts people at risk of harm.”

Three boys have died after falling through ice into a freezing lake in Solihull, police have confirmed. The boys aged eight, 10 and 11 were three of four children fighting for their lives in hospital after the tragic incident at Babbs Mill Lake in Kinghurst on Sunday (December 11) afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital. Meanwhile, rescue teams are continuing to search the freezing waters however police have stressed they have had ‘no contact from anybody’ to suggest there were any other people missing - there had been earlier reports that up to six children entered the water on Sunday.

Eastbourne lake freezes over and sparks warning from council (photo from EBC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you see someone at risk, call 999.