Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
1 minute ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
12 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation

Easter Bank Holiday weekend: Make the most of the Sussex sunshine - rain is on its way

Here is your Easter weekend weather forecast for Sussex.

By Sam Morton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST

According to the Met Office, the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will open with a ‘good deal of fine and settled weather’.

However, a weather system in the Atlantic is ‘poised to introduce more unsettled conditions’ by Easter Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today, Good Friday (April 7), will be dry and largely sunny with light winds across the South East.

Most Popular
The Met Office said Good Friday (April 7), will be dry and largely sunny with light winds across the South East. Photo: Steve RobardsThe Met Office said Good Friday (April 7), will be dry and largely sunny with light winds across the South East. Photo: Steve Robards
The Met Office said Good Friday (April 7), will be dry and largely sunny with light winds across the South East. Photo: Steve Robards

It will feel ‘pleasantly warm’, with temperatures peaking at 16 degrees Celsius.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tonight, there will be long clear spells, which will allow ‘isolated shallow mist or fog patches to form’. It will be dry with winds remaining light. Temperatures are expected to drop to two degrees.

The Met Office said any early low cloud and shallow mist or fog patches on Saturday morning (April 8) ‘will soon disperse’ – to give sunny spells and ‘some fair weather cloud’.

It should remain dry with light winds and maximum temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Looking ahead to Sunday, it is expected to be generally dry, with bright or sunny spells and a ‘freshening breeze’.

However, on Monday, there will be some rain in the morning. This is expected to clear, with sunny spells and ‘scattered blustery showers’. It will ‘probably turn wet and windy’ later on Tuesday.

Have you read?: Dial 999 if you see this missing woman in Sussex; last seen driving grey VW Passat

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are 10 of the best free parks in Sussex to visit with kids this Easter

Easter weekend travel update for Sussex: No trains to or from London Victoria

SussexMet OfficeSouth EastLondon Victoria