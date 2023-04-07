Here is your Easter weekend weather forecast for Sussex.

According to the Met Office, the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will open with a ‘good deal of fine and settled weather’.

However, a weather system in the Atlantic is ‘poised to introduce more unsettled conditions’ by Easter Monday.

Today, Good Friday (April 7), will be dry and largely sunny with light winds across the South East.

The Met Office said Good Friday (April 7), will be dry and largely sunny with light winds across the South East. Photo: Steve Robards

It will feel ‘pleasantly warm’, with temperatures peaking at 16 degrees Celsius.

Tonight, there will be long clear spells, which will allow ‘isolated shallow mist or fog patches to form’. It will be dry with winds remaining light. Temperatures are expected to drop to two degrees.

The Met Office said any early low cloud and shallow mist or fog patches on Saturday morning (April 8) ‘will soon disperse’ – to give sunny spells and ‘some fair weather cloud’.

It should remain dry with light winds and maximum temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to Sunday, it is expected to be generally dry, with bright or sunny spells and a ‘freshening breeze’.

However, on Monday, there will be some rain in the morning. This is expected to clear, with sunny spells and ‘scattered blustery showers’. It will ‘probably turn wet and windy’ later on Tuesday.

